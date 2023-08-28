Palestinian delegation to shift tactics in Saudi normalization discussions - report

This could mark a shift in the Palestinian Authority (PA) strategy toward Israel-Saudi relations, opting for active involvement rather than boycott

Senior Palestinian officials will soon visit Saudi Arabia to discuss conditions that Riyadh could set upon Israel to fulfill for normalization with the Kingdom, Channel 13 revealed on Sunday, citing Israeli officials.

This development, according to the Israeli channel, would mark a tactical shift in the Palestinian Authority (PA) strategy, which would now seem to be opting for active involvement in the normalization process between Israel and Saudi Arabia rather than a boycott, as was previously the case.

Channel 13 also reported that Israeli officials, who had previously hoped to seal a deal with Saudi Arabia without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, are beginning to realize that this prospect is increasingly unlikely, given the pressure exerted by both the United States and Saudi Arabia on this issue.

At the beginning of August, the PA said it hoped to engage with Saudi Arabia to discuss concerns over the potential normalization agreement between the Gulf state and Israel.

"I hope that the Saudis will stick to that position and not yield to any kind of pressure, intimidation coming from the Biden administration or any other power,” PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a news conference in Ramallah on August 3.

Arab League media office via AP Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki (C) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested he is open to making concessions to the PA if it would facilitate a normalization agreement, however, his foreign minister Eli Cohen said, “the Palestinian question is not the main topic of discussion.”

U.S. officials last week informed Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer it was expected that significant concessions to the Palestinians would be made in order to make progress towards a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, according to Axios.