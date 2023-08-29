Young travelers from Israel were speaking to i24NEWS about what it was like in the Saudi Kingdom, moments before the historic take off

Israeli passengers aboard a flight that landed in Saudi Arabia were surprised by the “friendly” welcome received in Jeddah, marking the first time citizens of the Jewish state entered the Gulf Kingdom since it opened its skies to Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the event, thanking Saudi Arabia for its "good neighborliness" and that everyone was returning home.

"I really appreciate the warm attitude of the Saudi authorities to the Israeli passengers whose plane got into trouble and had to make an emergency landing in Jeddah," Netanyahu said.

“We were a little bit worried, we didn’t know what was going on, we waited for the captain to update us, everyone was a little bit scared,” two passengers aboard the flight, Emmanuel and Eva, told i24NEWS.

“We wanted the plane to land safely,” the two added. “We were welcomed quite friendly to the hotel, we did have some stares from the locals.”

“We look unusual, dressed in shorts, and people a little bit stare at us, we don’t match the vibe here too much,” the two women told i24NEWS.

“While we were on the plane, waiting after the landing, they then led us to the hotel, to our rooms, we waited in the plane for approximately two hours,” the Israeli passengers explained about the security that escorted them through the terminal to their hotel rooms.

Before de-boarding the plane, the women recalled, “an Israeli guy said on the plane that they got all the approvals to go to the hotel, they will take us there, and we will stay here the night.”

AP Photo/Amr Nabil A welcoming banner at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Air Seychelles flight HM22 made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Monday night, following a technical problem, and the next day all passengers were on their way back to Israel, after 128 Israelis were given a very first taste of the Gulf Kingdom, albeit limited to the terminal and an airport hotel.

August of last year marked the first flight that flew over Saudi Arabia, after it had authorized all airlines "that meet the conditions" to cross its airspace, including Israeli airlines. Monday was then the first de facto link between Israelis and Saudis.