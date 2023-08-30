Saudi Arabia invests in American martial arts league

The PFL plans to launch a regional league next year and organize other "mega-events" in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a minority stake in the PFL, an American mixed martial arts league, demonstrating the scope of the rich oil country's sporting ambitions, the two parties announced on Wednesday.

This investment, the amount of which was not disclosed, is the first to be led by SRJ Sports Investments, an entity created at the beginning of August by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, to attract "major sporting events."

The aim is also to support the economic diversification strategy of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who heads the PIF.

The agreement "aims to nurture the local and regional martial arts talent pool, promote gender equality in sport and create new opportunities for Saudi Arabia and the region," SRJ chairman Bander ben Mogren said in a statement.

MMA, which blends several combat sports such as boxing, wrestling or Muay Thai, was little known in the kingdom until the organization of the Desert Force regional competition in 2014. They have gained in popularity with the emergence of Middle Eastern fighters and the creation of a Saudi MMA Foundation to support local talent.

Two Saudis, Abdallah al-Qahtani and Mostafa Rashed Neda, won fights this month at New York's Madison Square Garden organized by the PFL, one of the discipline's leading organizations after the prestigious Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The PFL plans to launch a regional league next year and organize other "mega-events" in Saudi Arabia, according to the press release issued on Wednesday.

The amount of the investment was not revealed, but according to the Financial Times, it amounts to $100 million.

Saudi Arabia has been much in the news in recent years for its investments in golf and Formula 1. In recent months, the country has shaken up the soccer world by recruiting global stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar to the local league.

But this astronomical spending has earned it criticism from activists who accuse Saudi Arabia of using sport to improve its image, tarnished by serious human rights violations in the kingdom.