Qatar's FIFA World Cup bribery exposed in uncovered documents

Startling revelations have emerged from court documents unveiling a trail of bribery leading to Qatar's hosting of the first Middle Eastern World Cup.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) records, part of a filing by a US policy group, disclosed payments exceeding over $330 million to FIFA committee members who decided the hosts for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments in late 2010.

The documents name recipients, bank account details, and amounts received, according to a report by Tablet.

Payments, documented in a QNB balance sheet linked to the Qatar Diplomatic Mission in London, spanned from 2009 t 2010.

Approximately $553 million was channeled to around 22 individuals, primarily 14 FIFA executive committee members. Funds went offshore to places like Monaco and Jersey for added discretion.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP Fireworks are pictured before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022.

The extensive financial exchanges, over $330 million, involved accounts of 14 members within the 22-member FIFA executive committee.

While Qatar's substantial natural gas reserves and small population propelled it to be among the world's wealthiest nations per capita. the financial commitment underscored Qatar's determination to secure the World Cup, exceeding the soft power feats of its larger Gulf peers.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar.

Vitaly Mutko, a key figure in Russia's 2018 World Cup bid, received the highest sums, including $72.6 million in 2009 and $34 million in 2010.