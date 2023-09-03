Saudi Arabia hits $9.9 billion record in tourism revenue

Around 7.8 million people visited Saudi Arabia in the first three months of 2023, an increase of 64 percent on the same period in 2019

Saudi Arabia's tourism revenues more than tripled in the first quarter of 2023 to $9.86 billion.

Revenues from inbound tourism were up 225 percent on the first quarter of 2022, while the number of tourists increased significantly, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

(AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Golf cart drivers wait at a terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom's tourism strategy aims to attract 100 million new visitors and create one million new jobs in the sector by 2030.

Saudi Arabia became the second fastest-growing tourist destination in the first quarter of 2023, according to World Tourism Organization data published in May.