U.S. delegation to visit Saudi Arabia this week for Israel talks - report

The delegation will reportedly meet with senior Palestinian officials to discuss a potential Palestinian component of a possible 'mega-deal'

A delegation of U.S. officials, led by President Joe Biden's senior Middle East adviser Brett McGurk, is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this week to discuss a potential normalization deal with Israel, media reported on Sunday.

U.S. and Palestinian officials told The Times of Israel that the talks will be held in Riyadh and will also be attended by Assistant Secretary of State For Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf. According to Axios, citing four sources familiar with the issue, the American delegation will meet with senior Palestinian officials to discuss a potential Palestinian component of a possible “mega-deal” between the U.S., the Gulf kingdom and the Jewish state.

The TOI also confirmed that McGurk and Leaf’s visit will overlap with the arrival of a Palestinian delegation led by Palestine Liberation Organization leader Hussein al-Sheikh. According to sources, the Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj and Mahmoud Abbas' diplomatic adviser Majdi Khaldi will also attend the meeting.

It was earlier reported that Riyadh would only agree to a deal with Jerusalem if it includes significant concessions to Ramallah. Last week, Leaf had a “tense” meeting with the Palestinian Authority officials in Jordan, Axios learned. While the PA representatives demanded the UN to recognize Palestine as a full member state as part of the potential Israel-Saudi deal, Leaf made it clear that it wasn't in the cards.

Apart from the UN recognition, Ramallah reportedly wants the U.S. to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem and to scrap congressional legislation characterizing the PA as a terror organization. The PA also seeks the transfer of West Bank territory from Israeli to Palestinian control, and the razing of illegal outposts in the West Bank.

The reported meeting in Riyadh will come over a month after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan visited Saudi Arabia to discuss the potential agreement. Earlier in June, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also came to Riyadh with the same goal.