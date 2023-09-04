Israel’s Cohen discusses expansion of Abraham Accords with Bahraini Crown Prince

The two officials also discussed the regional challenges and the commitment of the two countries to the fight against terrorism, extremism and violence

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday met with the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Gudaibiya Palace, in Manama.

Cohen thanked the Crown Prince and his father, King Hamed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, for their leadership in signing the Abraham Accord s , “which brought change in the Middle East and contributed to regional stability and the prosperity of the peoples of the region,” according to an official statement.

Cohen said that the Abraham Accords “are an example for other countries,” adding that Israel “expects to expand the circle of peace and normalization in the Middle East.”

“Foreign Minister Cohen and the Crown Prince discussed the regional challenges and the commitment of the two countries to the fight against terrorism, extremism and violence in order to create an atmosphere that will allow the expansion of the circle of peace,” the statement said.

The minister also emphasized to the Crown Prince the importance of promoting economic and civil ties between the two countries. This, according to him, includes a free trade agreement and “projects to connect young Israelis and Bahrainis.”