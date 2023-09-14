Yemen’s Houthi rebels to visit war foe Saudi Arabia for ceasefire talks - report

The trip, under Omani mediation, would be the first official visit by Houthi officials to the Saudi kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014

Envoys of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels are expected to fly to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to negotiate a permanent ceasefire to end the war in Yemen, under the auspices of Omani mediators, according to government and diplomatic sources.

A Western diplomat in Yemen confirmed the Houthis’ visit to AFP, saying it may take place “today” or within the next two days. Ali al-Qhoom, a member of the Houthi political council, also announced the visit on X/Twitter.

The trip would be the first official visit by Houthi officials to the Saudi kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014 after the Iran-aligned group ousted a Saudi-backed government in Sanaa. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have from from direct and indirect causes – such as famine – in a conflict that has also forced millions from their homes, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

A six-month ceasefire that expired last October is still largely being observed, and Saudi envoys visited Sanaa in April for the first round of Omani-mediated consultations between the warring parties, which are running parallel to UN peace efforts.

Anonymous sources told Reuters that the peace talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants from oil revenues, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to pull out of Yemen.

Oman, which borders Yemen, has been trying for years to bridge differences between the warring parties, and more broadly between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

The peace initiatives have gained momentum since arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish ties. A permanent ceasefire in Yemen would mark a milestone in stabilizing the Middle East.