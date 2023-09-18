Five U.S. citizens involved in prisoner swap with Iran depart Tehran for Qatar

Two of the freed Iranian prisoners also arrived in Qatar earlier, while three others who were living in the U.S. were released

A Qatari jet carrying five U.S. citizens who were held in Iran has left the Islamic Republic for Doha as part of a prisoner swap, the United States confirmed on Monday.

Earlier, two of the freed Iranian prisoners – Mehrdad Moin Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour, who were released during the exchange of Iranian and American prisoners and were planning to travel to Iran – arrived in Doha. At the same time, three other Iranian prisoners who were living in the U.S. were released.

Iranian media Mehrdad Moin Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour, two of the Iranians involved in the prisoner exchange with the United States, in Doha, Qatar.

Washington noted that U.S. President Joe Biden granted clemency to the five Iranians jailed or awaiting trial for non-violent crimes, and a senior U.S. official said new sanctions would be imposed on Iran's Intelligence Ministry and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The five Americans, considered Iranian nationals by Tehran, were released to house arrest when the deal was agreed last month. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.

Meanwhile, long-frozen funds totaling $6 billion were transferred to Qatari bank accounts to facilitate the U.S.-Iran prisoner swap. A U.S. official said if Iran tries to divert the funds or use them for anything other than the humanitarian purposes authorized, the Biden administration will "take action to lock up the funds."