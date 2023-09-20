Israel's FM Cohen says peace with Saudi 'within reach,' more countries to come - report

'I estimate that the normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia will be joined by additional Muslim countries," the Israeli foreign minister tells local media

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen estimated that more countries were going to normalize relations with Israel, following an agreement with Saudi that was "within reach," during an interview with Kan on Wednesday.

"I estimate that the normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia will be joined by additional Muslim countries, mainly Sunni in Africa and Asia, with the exception of the extreme countries," Cohen told Aryeh Golan from the Israeli Kan broadcaster.

"Saudi Arabia has an interest no less than Israel in promoting economic and technological cooperation with Israel," the Israeli foreign minister added.

The communication with Israeli media came after Cohen met with dozens of foreign dignitaries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City. Before departing, the foreign minister said he would focus on expanding the circle of peace in the region, as well as discussing the Iranian nuclear issue.

Cohen was seen meeting with foreign ministers from Greece, Sweden, Malta, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, as well as more scheduled for the rest of his trip.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was involved in several discussions on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Week, including talks with world leaders from Germany, Ukraine, Turkey and Paraguay.

The normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as the Iranian nuclear issue, was also discussed by Netanyahu with various world leaders, it was even part of U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at the Assembly plenum, with whom the Israeli prime minister will meet later on Wednesday.