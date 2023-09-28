Dubai to launch flying taxis by 2026 to ease traffic conditions

The flying taxis will boast a top speed of 185 miles per hour and a maximum range of 150 miles

Dubai, known for its futuristic projects and cutting-edge innovations, is gearing up to debut flying taxis by 2026.

The move aims to revolutionize transportation in the city and alleviate traffic congestion.

Skyports CEO Duncan Walker recently announced that Dubai would be the world's first city with a fully developed network of vertiports, designed for permanent air taxi services. Vertiports are specialized facilities for the landing and takeoff of drones and advanced air mobility (AAM) transports.

The flying taxis will boast a top speed of 185 miles per hour and a maximum range of 150 miles. They are capable of accommodating a pilot along with up to four passengers.

One of the most remarkable advantages of these flying taxis is the significant time savings they offer. For example, the usual peak-hour journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, which typically takes 45 minutes by road, will be reduced to a mere six minutes.

The initial launch of the flying taxi service will connect four key areas in Dubai, including Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, according to reports from Arabian Business.

Tolga AKMEN (AFP) One expert cautioned that Rolls-Royce's flying taxi concept was in reality a development platform to test the new electrical propulsion technology

The flying taxi service will utilize electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs). These eco-friendly vehicles operate with zero carbon emissions and are poised to relieve traffic congestion on the ground.

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, elaborated on the infrastructure, stating that the aircraft would take off and land on vertiports, distinct from helipads or heliports.

Nati Shohat/FLASH90 Taxis lined up in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Vertiports have unique size and weight specifications, enabling them to accommodate multiple drones and facilitate the recharging of eVTOLs.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has been actively collaborating with advanced air mobility companies to ensure that the necessary technology is ready for implementation by 2026.

