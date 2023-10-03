Sources to i24NEWS: Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia after Israel trip to advance normalization

i24NEWS is the first to publish that the U.S. Secretary of State will visit Saudi Arabia during the third week of October

Diplomatic sources told i24NEWS that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel, the Palestinian Authority (PA), and has now added Saudi Arabia to the itinerary.

The trip will occur on the third week of October, and will be part of Washington's effort to advance normalization between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

At the end of September, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated the normalization talks had “outlined a basic structure” for moving forward.

Some of the discussed topics included a defense agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, reportedly similar to pacts with Asian allies. There has also been talk of a nuclear program on the Gulf Kingdom's soil, as well as efforts in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

It should be noted, Blinken traveling to Riyadh from Tel Aviv wouldn't be the first time there's a direct flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia, since U.S. President Joe Biden flew that route in July 2022 when he made his visit.

Israeli officials have also been travelling to Saudi Arabia, with first public visit being made in September by the Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz and Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi made the first official visit on October 2.

Before that, there had been an emergency landing by Air Seychelles, in August, which resulted in a direct flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel.