Qatar, for its part, says 'Hamas cannot be destroyed so easily' in regards to the Israeli war objective to eliminate the terrorist organization ruling Gaza

Qatar reportedly received assurances from Israel that the Mossad will not eliminate terrorist leaders on the Gulf Emirate’s soil. Meanwhile, the Qatari Prime Minister said in an interview that Hamas would not be so easily destroyed.

The Israeli commitment was given when Doha began its mediation in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas, as part of a precondition for Qatar to take on the mediator role, according to a French report by Georges Malbrunot from Le Figaro.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered preparations for the elimination of the terrorist organization’s leaders, based on there being "enough places (other than Qatar) to do it,” according to the Le Figaro source that was described as “well-informed.”

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Galant and Benny Gantz hold a joint press conference at the Ministry of Defense, in Tel Aviv on November 11, 2023.

During a press conference last Wednesday, with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu had explicitly declared Mossad was ordered to act against Hamas leaders, as part of an objective to eradicate the terrorist organization.

When asked if there was a clause in the ceasefire agreement granting immunity to the terrorist leaders, Netanyahu replied there was no such clause. However, the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday that the overall objective of eliminating Hamas was not feasible.

"Hamas cannot be destroyed so easily. Whether we agree with it or not, it is part of society in Gaza and also in the West Bank," Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the German-language Allgemeine Zeitung.

In terms of the ceasefire mediated in coordination with Egypt and the United States, Al Thani was hopeful of an extension, saying “at least we managed to create a positive dynamic,” adding “now that hostages are being released and there is a lull in the fighting, we may be able to find a solution.”