English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86

i24NEWS
1 min read
An image made out of drones in the effigy of the Emir of Kuwait Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah hovers off the coast of Kuwait City on February 16, 2023.
Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFPAn image made out of drones in the effigy of the Emir of Kuwait Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah hovers off the coast of Kuwait City on February 16, 2023.

Kuwait's state TV interrupted regular programming to cut to Koranic verses, in a signal of death in the royal family.

The emir of oil-rich Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Saturday, the royal court said, after three years in power. He was 86.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735961974318514627

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.

Earlier, Kuwait's state TV interrupted regular programming to cut to Koranic verses, in a signal of death in the royal family.

This article received 0 comments