Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86
1 min read
Kuwait's state TV interrupted regular programming to cut to Koranic verses, in a signal of death in the royal family.
The emir of oil-rich Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Saturday, the royal court said, after three years in power. He was 86.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735961974318514627
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.
Earlier, Kuwait's state TV interrupted regular programming to cut to Koranic verses, in a signal of death in the royal family.
This article received 0 comments