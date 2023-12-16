Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86

Kuwait's state TV interrupted regular programming to cut to Koranic verses, in a signal of death in the royal family.

The emir of oil-rich Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Saturday, the royal court said, after three years in power. He was 86.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said a statement aired on Kuwaiti state television.

