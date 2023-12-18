UKMTO says it 'received a report of an incident in the vicinity of the Bab El Mandeb, 30nm [nautical miles] South of port Mokha' near the Red Sea

Another incident off the coast of Yemen, with a reported "possible explosion in the water" near ship traversing the Bab El Mandeb strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident in the vicinity of the Bab El Mandeb, 30nm [nautical miles] South of port Mokha, Yemen," the British maritime agency posted on X.

"Master reports a possible explosion in the water 2NM off one of the vessels [sic] quarters. Authorities are investigating," the agency described.

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, and the Bab El Mandeb strait off the coast of Yemen in particular, have seen increased security incidents ever since the Iranian-backed Houthis threatened all vessels passing through the busy shipping lane.

In response, the U.S. has been seeking coalition allies to protect the essential shipping lane, reportedly weighing options to strike the Houthis in Yemen as opposed to defending against the growing number of attacks.

Iran, for its part, warned against the proposed U.S. coalition to protect commercial ships in the area, threatening "extraordinary problems."

The Houthi leader, Muhammed Al-Bukhaiti, went further and threatened potential coalition partners Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying their oil and gas fields would be hit, as well as "all ships transporting oil."

Iranian proxies across the region increased attacks against Israel and the United States, as part of the war in Gaza. The Houthis vowed to increase their attacks on all commercial ships transiting toward Israeli ports.