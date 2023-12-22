U.S. gives more details on Prosperity Guardian as its Red Sea coalition grows

The Pentagon press secretary, Major General Pat Ryder, says Houthis 'really need to ask themselves if they've bitten off more than they can chew'

After announcing Operation Prosperity Guardian to safeguard shipping lanes in the Red Sea against Houthi attacks, the U.S. provided more details on the coalition’s purpose, alongside more members announcing their participation on Thursday night.

The Pentagon press secretary, Major General Pat Ryder, said more than 20 nations signed up and it was expected “to see the coalition continue to grow.” Some of the allies joined openly and others chose to support behind the scenes.

Greece was the latest that announced it was part of the coalition, alongside the first partner countries of France, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and the Seychelles.

"It's very important to understand that the Houthis aren't attacking just one country, they're really attacking the international community," Ryder said in the press conference. "They are attacking the economic well-being and prosperity of nations around the world. So in effect, they really become bandits along the international highway that is the Red Sea."

The coalition was put together in response to a recent wave of attacks on ships in the Red Sea area by the Iran-backed Houthis, primarily with suicide drones and missiles, which has begun to disrupt global trade flows with major shipping firms cutting off passage through the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

"Last thing I'd say on this is that the Houthis need to stop these attacks, and they need to stop them now," the Pentagon spokesperson asserted. "That's clear and simple. They really need to ask themselves if they've bitten off more than they can chew, when it comes to taking on the entire international community and negatively impacting billions and billions, billions of dollars in global trade, economic prosperity and international law."

The Tehran-backed Houthis have targeted numerous vessels off the coast of Yemen, and threatened to increase their attacks, in what they’ve called support for Palestinians in Gaza, during the ongoing Israel and Hamas war. Other Iran proxies in the region have also stepped up attacks on U.S. forces.