Houthis continue attacks on international shipping lane as Tehran enters fray

Houthis launched multiple attack drones and anti-ship ballistic missiles on Saturday, while Iran appeared to attack a vessel in the Indian Ocean

The Yemen-based Houthi terror group launched multiple attacks at international vessels on Saturday, prompting the U.S. Navy to respond to multiple distress calls.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) described the attacks, which including two anti-ship ballistic missiles being fired from Yemen into the vital waterway. No ships were reportedly hit by either projectile.

Additionally, during a five-hour period on Saturday afternoon, four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Yemen were shot down by the USS Laboon. No injuries or damage were reported.

Later on Saturday evening, U.S. Navy forces received distress calls from two ships in the Southern Red Sea. The M/V Blaamanen, a chemical-oil tanker owned and sailing under the Norwegian flag, reported that a one-way attack drone narrowly missed the vessel, avoiding casualties or damage.

Another one-way attack drone managed to hit a target, the M/V Saibaba. The Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged, crude oil tanker suffered unspecified damage though no injuries have been reported at this time.

The USS Laboon responded to both of these attacks, which represent the fourteenth and fifteenth by Houthi militants on commercial shipping since October 17.

Also on Saturday, the Pentagon said a UAV launched from Iran hit a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean. The Chem Pluto, sailing under the Liberian flag, was hit by a one-way attack drone 200 nautical miles off the coast of India causing a fire onboard, but no casualties. The Chem Pluto is Japanese-owned and managed by a Netherlands-based operator that is connected to Israeli shipping magnate Idan Ofer.

It is the first time the U.S. has alleged that Tehran directly targeted a ship, indicating a risk for a broadening threat against commercial vessels. The Pentagon said there were no U.S. Navy ships in the area, but that it remains in contact with the vessel, which is en route to India.