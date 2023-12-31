U.S. shoots down ballistic missile attack by Houthis on Danish ship in Red Sea

CENTCOM says the Denmark-owned MAERSK HANGZHOU was already hit by a missile, and two American destroyers responded to a call for assistance

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated late Saturday night two anti-ship ballistic missiles were intercepted in the Red Sea area, while American Burke-class destroyers responded to an earlier attack against a Danish merchant vessel.

"The container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported that they were struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea. The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship requested assistance," CENTCOM posted on X.

There were reportedly no injuries on the MAERSK HANGZHOU and the vessel was still seaworthy. CENTCOM said the the USS GRAVELY (DDG 107) and USS LABOON (DDG 58) had responded to the event.

"While responding, the USS GRAVELY shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships," the statement added.

The U.S. military concluded that this was "the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19," but did not provide further details.

"Operation Prosperity Guardian" was launched by the U.S. as a coalition security operation, to safeguard shipping lanes in the Red Sea against Houthi attacks. More than 20 nations signed up for the defensive force, and the Pentagon said it expected "to see the coalition continue to grow."