Former Houthi spokesman tells i24NEWS: Western threats won't deter them

Members of the U.N. Security Council called on the Iran-backed group to halt its attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea or it will face consequences

After 24 Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea since mid-November, the international community is issuing its final warning.

13 countries, including the US, UK, Germany and Bahrain, called on the Iranian-backed militia in Yemen to cease their attacks, or face the consequences.

(AP Photo/Tara Copp)

On Wednesday, members of the U.N. Security Council reiterated the call: "These attacks pose grave implications for maritime security, international shipping and commerce, and they undermine the fragile humanitarian situation in Yemen, damaging the ability of the international community to deliver assistance to more than 21 million people in need," said Chris Lu, U.S. Ambassador to The U.N. for Management and Reform.

But according to Ali Al-Bukhaiti, a former spokesperson for the Houthis, this will not have any effect on the Yemeni militia. Speaking from London, he told i24NEWS: "The Houthis will not heed this threat. The Houthis thrive off wars, internally and starting conflicts abroad."

He continued, "This is a group that cannot live without war. If there wasn't a war, there would be protests across Yemen regarding issues like the economy, society and lowering prices, etc. It has failed in these areas."

Al-Bukhaiti served as the Houthi spokesperson until 2015, but left after they overthrew the government in Sana'a, and began oppressing their opponents.

He explained the motivation behind the latest Houthi attacks: "The Houthis are supposedly responsible for preventing a new war in Yemen. This organization does not take responsibility for its people, but rather tries to boost its popularity in the Arab and Muslim world, and convince it that any American war on Yemen will affect the ordinary people. But this is a façade, and they don't really care about those things. All they care about is bring considered a movement that deals with Islamic issues."

Al-Bukhaiti added, "The Houthi Armed Forces warn the American enemy and any other party that any American aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished. The Houthi Armed Forces also warn the American enemy or any other party against any aggression or action that represents protection for commercial ships heading to the Zionist entity [Israel]."

At the UN on Wednesday, the U.S. envoy said that without Iran's logistical and financial support, the Houthis would struggle to carry out their attacks in the Red Sea. But Al-Bukhaiti says that contrary to Western belief, the Houthis act independently from the Iranians, though they have shared interests.

"The Houthis are part of a coalition with the Iranians. They do not belong to Iran. There are deep doctrinal disputes between the sides. What connects them is the shared goal, the elimination of Saudi Arabia and Israel," Al-Bukhaiti said.

And so, with the Houthi attacks only amplifying, this appears to be the last step before a potential clash. That is, of course, if the international community decides to stand by its threats.