Oman set to make history with Middle East's first spaceport

Oman has unveiled ambitious plans for the construction of the Middle East's inaugural spaceport, with expectations for it to be fully operational by the year 2030.

Etlaq, as it is named, is destined to be a cutting-edge facility designed to accommodate space launchers of all sizes, strategically located in the port city of Duqm.

The announcement was made at the Middle East Space Conference in Muscat by the National Aerospace Services Company (Nascom), which oversees the groundbreaking project.

The revelation comes over a year after Nascom initially introduced the concept, signifying the nation's commitment to becoming a key player in the rapidly evolving space industry.

Nascom Chairman Azzan Al Said disclosed that Etlaq is currently in the planning stages, with development slated to commence by 2025. The spaceport aims to adhere to the highest standards set by the Federal United States Aviation Administration, positioning itself as an attractive destination for international space exploration companies.

Notably, renowned aerospace giants such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic have expressed interest in utilizing the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, as launch sites for their space tourism flights. The equatorial position of Oman's port in Duqm adds a unique advantage to the venture, making it an ideal location for space launches.

"Oman has a unique offering in terms of inclination and proximity to the equator," stated Chairman Azzan Al Said. The strategic geographical position allows rockets launching from Etlaq to harness the Earth's rotational speeds, providing an added boost to their trajectories.