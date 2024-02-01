US jets destroy 10 Houthi drones preparing to launch - report

US fighter jets attacked and destroyed 10 Houthi drones in western Yemen, according to a report in US media early Thursday.

CBS's Norah O'Donnell said, citing a senior security official in Yemen, that F-18 Hornets had struck the drones as they were preparing to launch.

This comes several hours after the US military said it had felled a missile shot by the Houthis against one of its ships.

Earlier, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said an American commercial vessel had been targeted by missiles, claiming they scored direct hits on the ship, which was allegedly on its way to Israel. This was in solidarity with the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, which has been engaged in a war with Israel for almost four months.

The US and other allies have launched an operation to safeguard the crucial maritime route into the Red Sea, under threat by the Houthis since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza.

