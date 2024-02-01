UK maritime agency reports explosion near vessel in Red Sea off Yemeni coast

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Thursday said it received a report of an explosion near a ship in the Red Sea area, 57 nautical miles from Yemen.

According to the report, the vessel and crew were safe and proceeding to the next port of call, while authorities in the are were investigating the incident.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1753023218862969304 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Houthis did not claim responsibility, yet, but have vowed to continue their attacks on ships transiting in the busy commercial area.