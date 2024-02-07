Saudi Arabia: No Israel normalization without end to Gaza war, recognition of Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia conveyed to the United States, through its Foreign Affairs Ministry, that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state, according to Israeli reports.

According to the reports, the Saudis also demanded an end to Israeli "aggression" in the Gaza Strip.

Saudi Arabia was reportedly willing to accept a political commitment from Israel, instead of a more binding agreement on the establishment of a Palestinian state, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two sources.

The move toward normalizing relations with Israel was part of a wider effort to reach a defense pact with the United States, particularly before the 2024 presidential election.

The negotiations were derailed by growing discontent in the Arab world over a war that erupted in Gaza, following the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Saudi Arabia, as part of a Middle East diplomatic tour to deescalate the regional instability, as well as meeting other mediators in the Israel and Hamas war.