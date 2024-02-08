Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on reforming PA for day-after Gaza war - report

A summit will be hosted by Saudi Arabia on Thursday in order to reach a “united Arab stance” on the war in Gaza, as well as initiatives for what’s been termed the day-after, two senior Arab diplomats told The Times of Israel.

Foreign ministers from just five countries in the Middle East region, who have been central actors in facilitating talks between Israel and the Palestinians, will reportedly participate.

According to TOI, the unpublicized meeting will also be attended by a Palestinian Authority (PA) representative as part of what the sources called a continued effort by Riyadh to expand its cooperation with Ramallah, particularly amid concerns that Saudi Arabia was more interested in boosting its regional and global stature through Washington-led normalization talks with Israel.

Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar were reportedly the four other participants. Notably lacking three countries, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council.

On the agenda was reportedly increasing pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza by using the participating countries’ leverage in reconstruction efforts, as well as possible regional integration that would include Israel, as per the Washington-led efforts.

The diplomats reiterated to TOI that steps toward “an irreversible pathway to an eventual Palestinian state” was one of the conditions that Israel would need to undertake, in order for the participating countries to advance regional integration and Gaza reconstruction efforts.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

According to one of the Arab diplomats, the PA will also need to publicly request assistance from the five participating countries who “expressed willingness to cooperate with such an endeavor” but it could not come from Israel. Furthermore, the initiative would need to be time-bound in eventually establishing a Palestinian state.

TOI reported there were previous covert meetings organized by Riyadh with Cairo, Amman and Ramallah, particularly on the possibility of regional powers sending troops to help secure Gaza. On the other hand, the expanded Thursday meeting was more focused on reforming the PA and utilizing Qatar’s influence over Hamas "that will manage to survive in some form" but won't be part of the governance.