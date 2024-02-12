Houthis target ship in Red Sea bringing corn to Iran

Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea that was bringing corn from Brazil to Iran, according to a report in Reuters Monday.

Citing a US defense official, Reuters reported that it was unlikely the ship, identified by the Houthis as the Star Iris, had been hit despite earlier reports.

The Tehran-backed group in control of much of Yemen has been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after the October 7 attack on Israel. They join other groups allied with the Islamic Republic, including Shia militias in Iraq and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The targeting of ships in the Red Sea, one of the most vital shipping routes in the world, prompted the US and other allies to launch operations against the Houthis in reprisal.

Houthi Spokesman Yahya Saree claimed the vessel was American, although records show it is owned by an Athens-based company and flies the Marshall Islands flag.

An unnamed security official said the attack was a message to the world to “show Iran does not control the Houthis and they act independently.”

Despite Iran being under intense US sanctions, exporting foodstuffs to the Islamic Republic is exempt from these measures.

