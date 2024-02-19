Houthi Spokesman Yahya Saree claimed its armed forces launched an attack on a British ship, causing "catastrophic damage," as well as downing an American drone that "carrying out hostile missions."

"The Naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation, targeting a British ship in the Gulf of Aden, “RUBYMAR,” with a number of appropriate naval missiles," the spokesman posted on X, referring to a bulk carrier flying under the flag of Belize.

"The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt," the Houthi official claimed, adding "As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden."

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) earlier reported that a vessel 35 nautical miles from Al Mulka, Yemen, was abandoned and at anchor, while "military authorities remain on scene."

Saree stated the ship's crew were able to exit safely, which was corroborated by the UKMTO report though the British maritime agency did not say which military authority provided the information.

The Houthi spokesman went on to claim that Yemeni air defenses "were able to shoot down an American plane (MQ9) with a suitable missile while it was carrying out hostile missions." The cited MQ9 is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

US Navy/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe, via AP

"The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to take more military measures and carry out more qualitative operations against all hostile targets in defense of beloved Yemen and in confirmation of the position of support for the Palestinian people," the Houthi spokesman threatened.

"The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red and Arab Bahrain will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted," the Iran-backed Houthis concluded.