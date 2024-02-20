Houthis designate U.S., UK as 'hostile states' amid hostilities

The Iran-backed Houthis on Tuesday designated the United States and the United Kingdom as "countries hostile" to Yemen, said Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The group cited Washington and London's stances in the Israel-Hamas war and support of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza. Houthis vowed to apply "the principle of confrontation" to the U.S. and UK.

Meanwhile, the British maritime agency (UKMTO) on Tuesday reported vessel sustaining “superficial damage" in an alleged Houthi drone attack off Djibouti in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Earlier on Monday, the Yemeni group claimed its armed forces launched an attack on a British ship, causing "catastrophic damage," as well as downing an American unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that "carries out hostile missions."

