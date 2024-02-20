Houthis designate U.S., UK as 'hostile states' amid hostilities

In its decision, the Iran-backed group based in Yemen cited Washington and London's backing of Israel

i24NEWS
3 min read
Houthis staging a rally against the U.S. and the U.K. strikes on Houthi-run military sites near Sanaa, Yemen.
Houthis staging a rally against the U.S. and the U.K. strikes on Houthi-run military sites near Sanaa, Yemen.(AP Photo)

The Iran-backed Houthis on Tuesday designated the United States and the United Kingdom as "countries hostile" to Yemen, said Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The group cited Washington and London's stances in the Israel-Hamas war and support of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Gaza. Houthis vowed to apply "the principle of confrontation" to the U.S. and UK.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759626852509929569

Meanwhile, the British maritime agency (UKMTO) on Tuesday reported vessel sustaining “superficial damage" in an alleged Houthi drone attack off Djibouti in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759673292644925445

Earlier on Monday, the Yemeni group claimed its armed forces launched an attack on a British ship, causing "catastrophic damage," as well as downing an American unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that "carries out hostile missions."

