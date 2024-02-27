'Irregular activity': 3 small boats trail commercial vessel near Kuwait

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday said it received an incident report of three small boats trailing within a nautical mile of a commercial vessel, near the coast of Kuwait.

The small boats were described as dark in color, each manned by 2 persons, but no weapons or uniforms were visible to the commercial vessel's master. The trailing lasted for about one hour.

The irregular activity occurred approximately 40 nautical miles south east of Mubarak Al Kabeer, Kuwait, in Gulf waters. The crew and vessel were reportedly safe.

On the other side of the Arabian peninsula, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported a preemptive strike on Houthi targets. The Iranian-backed terrorist group prepared three unmanned surface vessels and two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles for launch, and a suicide drone that was already in the sky.