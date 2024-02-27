Saudi Arabia executes 7 convicted of terrorism

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed seven men found guilty of terrorist offenses, said the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). They were convicted of "acts of treason that threaten the country’s stability and security by creating and financing terrorist organisations and entities," reported SPA, citing the Gulf kingdom's interior ministry.

This execution marks the highest single-day figure since 81 were put to death in March 2022.

The nationalities of the seven induviduals executed on Tuesday were not revealed, but their names and titles are said to have indicated they were Saudi.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's most prolific users of capital punishment, has now executed 29 people since the beginning of 2024, according to an AFP tally of official announcements. In 2023, 170 were put to death in the country.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia executed more people than any other country after China and Iran, reported Amnesty International.

