CENTCOM shoots down Houthi missile, drone attack on USS Carney

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday morning said a Houthi attack targeted the USS Carney in the Red Sea, but was intercepted without any injuries or damage to the ship. Later, the U.S. forces preemptively struck missiles and drones in self-defense.

In addition to foiling new attacks by the Iranian-backed terrorist group, the U.S. thanked the Republic of Yemen for convening the international community and its neighboring Red Sea states in regards to the British-owned MV Rubmary which was struck by a Houthi attack on February 18 and sunk March 2.

"The MV Rubymar's wreck poses not only the risk of significant damage to Yemen's and other Red Sea nations' ecosystems, but the risk to safe navigation of this critically important waterway," the U.S. Embassy to Yemen said in a statement, thank the Yemeni government for its efforts.

“The attack and sinking of the MV Rubymar is yet another example of Houthi disregard for the lives of mariners and livelihoods of Yemenis,” it added, concluding “ These abhorrent Houthi attacks must stop now.”

(U.S. military's Central Command via AP)

The latest attack on the USS Carney was described by CENTCOM as “one anti-ship ballistic missile and three one-way attack unmanned aerial systems launched from Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen.”

Then, in self-defense, three anti-ship missiles and three unmanned surface vessels (USV) were destroyed. CENTCOM said it “identified the missiles, UAVs, and USVs and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region.”