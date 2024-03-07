CENTCOM, ship owners confirm 3 crew dead from Houthi missile attack

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday morning updated on incidents in the Red Sea area over the past two days, following the death of three civilian mariners on the M/V True Confidence by a Houthi missile attack.

The owners and manager of True Confidence bulk carrier also confirmed its crew members were killed and wounded as a result of a missile attack off the coast of Yemen, and salvage arrangements are being made for the ship.

(U.S. Central Command via AP)

CENTCOM described the attack on the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned, bulk carrier as originating from the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen. An anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) struck the vessel, killing three from the multinational crew and wounding at least four, of which three were in critical condition, while the vessel itself sustained significant damage.

Coalition warships then responded and were assessing the situation, while the crew abandoned the ship. CENTCOM said it was the fifth ASBM attack in just two days, against both civil and military targets in the Red Sea area. The other targets were M/V MSC Sky II and USS Carney.

The casualties were primarily from the Philippines, according to local reports.

In a new report from the evening, CENTCOM said it struck two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in a Houthi controlled area of Yemen due to “an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region.”