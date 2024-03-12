At least 11 killed in US, UK airstrikes against Yemen's Houthis

US and UK airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen on Monday have killed at least 11 and wounded another 14, according to Reuters.

The Iran-backed Houthi group said at least 17 airstrikes were launched, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) saying it had conducted six strikes. An unmanned submarine and 18 anti-ship missiles were targeted, CENTCOM said.

“These weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region,” CENTCOM posted on X.

Earlier, the Houthis fired two ballistic missiles at the Pinocchio, which the Houthis identified as a US ship but CENTCOM said was Singaporean-owned and Liberian-flagged. The missiles did not hit the vessel, and no one was wounded, according to the US.

The airstrikes demonstrate an escalation in retaliatory measures taken since the Houthis scored a series of strategic and tactical successes, starting with the disruption of maritime shipping through the Red Sea.

Last week, the Houthis killed three crew members aboard the True Confidence, the first fatalities since the group began attacking ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea in response to Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis last month sank the Rubymar, the first lost ship since the attacks began after October 7.

