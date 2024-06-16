14 Jordanians, 5 Iranians die during Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca

Jordan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that 14 of its citizens had died during the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage, with 17 more missing.

Iran’s Red Crescent also said that “five Iranian pilgrims have lost their lives so far in Mecca and Medina during the Hajj this year.”

At least six of the Jordanian fatalities were caused by heat stroke, the foreign ministry statement said, as temperatures soared in the Saudi Arabian city. The weather forecast for Monday in Mecca predicts temperatures as high as 116 Fahrenheit (47 Celsius).

The Jordanian foreign ministry said it was in touch with Saudi officials to arrange burials – either transport back to Jordan or burial in Saudi Arabia, depending on the wishes of families of the deceased.

This comes as the pilgrimage is set to end on Wednesday, after the Eid Al-Adha festival that began on Saturday.

The Saudi health ministry on Thursday warned the pilgrims to avoid staying outside in the sun and to keep hydrated.

The kingdom estimates that 1.8 million pilgrims will take part in the traditional pilgrimage, which Muslims who are financially and physically able to travel must take part in at least once in their lives.

The Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, takes place annually during the Dhu Hajj Muslim month. Pilgrims circle the Kaaba, a monument believed to have been built by Abraham and Ishmael, and perform several other rituals.

The rush by Muslims worldwide to make the pilgrimage has led to tragedy in recent years, despite Saudi authorities facilitating the mass entry of believers to the holy sites. A stampede in 2015 claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people, according to estimates.