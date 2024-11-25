3 suspects arrested in murder of Chabad emissary

The United Arab Emirates said that three suspects had been arrested over the murder of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan on Sunday.

Without noting his Israeli citizenship, the UAE noted that Kogan was a Moldovan with residency in Dubai.

The country's interior ministry stressed its ability to firmly address any attempt to undermine the society's security and stability, which has been touted as one of the safest and most tolerant in the world.

Upon receiving reports of his absence from his family, a special investigation team was immediately assembled, leading to the discovery of his body, identification and arrest of the criminals, as well as initiating legal proceedings against them, the ministry said. Full details about the incident event will be provided upon completion of the investigation.

"We are fully committed to the safety and security of our citizens, residents, and visitors. The state's security mechanism maintains high standards of safety and security."

While Iran is possibly behind the murder, Israeli media reported on Monday that Israel's security officials believe Tehran is not behind the crime.

Emirati and Israeli security forces have been in contact since Kogan went missing, with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praising the close coordination between the countries.

Israel's Foreign Ministry called Zvi Kogan's murder "a heinous anti-Semitic terrorist act. The State of Israel will operate by all means and enforce the law with those responsible for his death."

The White House also condemned the murder and offered its condolences to his family, Chabad, and "the broader Jewish community."