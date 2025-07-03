Doha ordered Hamas leaders in Qatar to surrender personal weapons: report

Recommended -

The Hamas leaders based in Doha have been ordered to hand over their personal weapons, the British daily The Times reported on Thursday. This measure, apparently orchestrated by Qatari mediators, is seen as a positive signal in the ongoing negotiations for a hostage release agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza.

This initiative is part of diplomatic efforts led by the United States, with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt, to reach a ceasefire agreement. It comes as US President Donald Trump announced that Israel had already agreed to a temporary 60-day truce, during which negotiations would take place for a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Leaders targeted

Among the Hamas figures affected by this directive are prominent leaders of the organization. Zaher Jabarin, one of the founders of Hamas’s armed wing in the West Bank, and Muhammad Ismail Darwish, the chair of Hamas’s advisory (Shura) council who has conducted diplomatic missions with Iranian and Turkish officials, are on this list, as well as Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’s negotiation team.

This measure, although largely symbolic, addresses one of Israel's central demands: the complete disarmament of Hamas and the departure of its leaders from Gaza as a condition for ending the war. It constitutes a gesture of confidence on the part of Qatar, possibly intended to reassure the United States of its commitment to the peace process.

New proposal on the table

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Hamas said it is reviewing a new ceasefire proposal. The organization specified: "We are holding discussions with the aim of reaching an agreement that will ensure an end to the aggression, the withdrawal of forces, and the delivery of aid to the people of Gaza."

The proposal currently under consideration provides for a 60-day ceasefire, during which Hamas would be expected to release 10 living hostages still held in Gaza and return the bodies of 18 deceased hostages. In return, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners. According to The New York Times, these releases would take place in five stages spread over the entire period.

Israeli position and diplomatic stakes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his country's determination this week to fulfill the goals of the war against Hamas. "We will destroy them completely," he said. "We will free all the hostages – with the destruction of Hamas, these are not contradictory objectives." These remarks were made during a visit to a military base in southern Israel.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed the Israeli government's cautious optimism on Wednesday: "We are serious in our intention to reach an agreement on the hostages and the ceasefire. We have said yes to the proposals of the American envoy Steve Witkoff. There are positive signs, but it is too early to say more."

Challenges of decision-making

Despite the pressures exerted on the Hamas leadership in exile, the final decision will rest with the military commander based in Gaza, Izzeddin al-Haddad, who leads Hamas forces in Gaza City. This division of responsibilities between the political leadership in exile and the military command on the ground complicates negotiations.

The current proposal differs from previous Arab initiatives, which did not require the disarmament of Hamas but instead promoted an alternative to the terrorist regime in the Gaza Strip. This new approach potentially marks a turning point in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

A complex geopolitical context

This development comes in a context where Qatar has long hosted the Hamas leadership since 2012, when the head of Hamas, Khaled Mashal, settled in Qatar after leaving Syria. The Gulf emirate has played a crucial role as a mediator while maintaining relations with the terrorist organization.