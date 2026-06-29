Exclusive: The Houthis are conducting experiments to improve their missile system

The Houthis are taking advantage of the recent period to improve their missile capabilities, two Western intelligence sources told i24NEWS. According to the sources, the Houthis have recently been conducting missile tests in order to improve their missile proficiency. The apparent goal of these tests is to enhance both the range and the accuracy of the missiles.

In contrast to Hezbollah, and despite being an Iranian proxy, the Houthis have carried out only limited fire towards Israel since the beginning of the war. Only about six missiles and five UAVs have been launched towards Israel since the Houthis resumed their fire towards Israel on March 28. The terror organization has refrained from firing at Israel since the ceasefire agreement in Gaza was signed in October 2025.

Last week, the leader of the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said that his organization would intervene militarily in favor of Hamas if the IDF launches a new military operation in the Gaza Strip. "We are in ongoing coordination with our brothers in the arenas of resistance, and we will not hesitate to fulfill our duty in any new escalation of aggression against any arena, especially in Gaza," he stated.

In addition, the Houthi leader clarified that the terrorist organization is closely monitoring the situation in Somaliland and Israel's activities, which he claims are aimed at controlling the Gulf of Aden,the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea. "We will not stand idly by in the face of an Israeli presence in Somaliland. We will act at any time to strike at any concentration of the Israeli enemy in Somaliland," he said.

Since the operation on September 25, 2025, Israel has not attacked in Yemen, even following the firing during the war with Iran. However, a few days ago, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the Houthi leadership is not immune. "Israel's account with the Houthis remains open, they will pay a price," he said. "If their leader comes into our sights, we will eliminate him."