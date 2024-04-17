Freak flash floods plague multiple Gulf countries

Heavy thunderstorms and rainfall across the Gulf region resulted in flood alert warnings being issued across the area. 19 people died in Oman, at least one was reported in the United Arab Emirates, and Dubai's main airport was put partially out of service.

The freak weather event began in Oman on Sunday, with high winds and heavy rain. In one of the flash floods that developed, a vehicle carrying 10 schoolchildren and a driver was swept away. Eight other deaths were reported as well as several missing.

Oman's national emergency authority on Tuesday said rain was expected to continue. Similar weather plagued neighboring Gulf countries.

Jon Gambrell / AP

Heavy thunderstorms dumped over a year and a half's worth of rain on Dubai, according to The Associated Press. The downpour began late Monday, and intensified on Tuesday with the addition of hail. By Tuesday night, 5.59 inches had been recorded in a single day, compared to the 3.76 inches seen on average for an entire year. Highways as well as metro stations were flooded causing major disruptions, most schools were shut, and the Dubai International Airport ended up halting arrivals.

A number of airlines were forced to cancel or redirect their flights, with FlyDubai suspending service to the airport for at least the next 12 hours as reported Wednesday morning. “Recovery will take some time,” Dubai's airport informed its travelers on X, explaining flight crews were unable to reach the aircraft and limited transportation options were available.

An El Al flight to Dubai was redirected to Abu Dhabi, where passengers were reportedly kept on board for over two hours until it was reportedly decided to refuel the plane and return to Tel Aviv, according to a report in Israel Hayom. Many Israelis have begun their vacation travel ahead of the Passover holiday, with Dubai serving as a popular connection hub for flights to Asia.

In the neighboring emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, police said a 70-year-old man died when his vehicle was swept away by floodwater.

Heavy rain also fell in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Some of whom experienced flooding, and forecasts expecting the rain to continue into Wednesday.