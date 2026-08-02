Gulf states split on Iranian retaliation as Hormuz deal under consideration - report

Iranian diplomats presented new proposals on Friday aimed at reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz and easing sanctions on the country's oil exports, according to regional officials familiar to the matter to the Wall Street Journal.

Hours before US President Trump announced new measures, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone with the president, urging dialogue to prevent further escalation, Saudi state media and officials said. The crown prince also reportedly sought greater clarity on Washington's strategy toward Iran and any planned military action.

Behind the scenes, Gulf states have grown increasingly frustrated by what they view as the absence of a coherent US strategy as the conflict continues, leaving their territories exposed to repeated Iranian attacks. Several Gulf allies have requested additional US air-defense interceptors and renewed security assurances should the conflict persist.

The region, however, remains divided over the appropriate response. While Saudi Arabia has consistently advocated for de-escalation, senior Gulf officials say the United Arab Emirates has urged Washington to adopt a more forceful approach, arguing that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is unlikely to make concessions without greater US military pressure, including possible control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia has previously opposed US military plans to forcibly reopen the strategic waterway, a disagreement that strained relations between Washington and Riyadh despite the kingdom's eventual support for the effort.