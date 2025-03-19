Houthis claim to attack US in retaliation for ongoing strikes

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen claimed that they had launched another successful attack on Tuesday night on the USS Harry Truman, an aircraft carrier deployed to the Red Sea. The US said that it had intercepted numerous drones.

Meanwhile, the US continued its operation against the Houthis for the fourth day in a row, with at least 10 airstrikes targeting numerous Houthi-held areas across Yemen. These included Taiz, Saada, Hodeida, and Hajja.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree also claimed that a hypersonic Palestine 2 ballistic missile targeted the Israeli Nevatim airbase in the Negev Desert. The launch triggered sirens in the Be'er Sheba area, while the IDF said that it was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace. A loud boom was heard in Saudi Arabia.