Houthis claim US offered recognition if attacks halted

A senior Houthi official said that the US offered to recognize the Iran-backed Yemeni group in exchange for a complete stop to the ongoing attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

Houthi political bureau member Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti said that the US contacts the group after every attack, with Reuters saying the claims are completely rejected by US officials.

One unnamed official said that the statement is "a total fabrication."

"There is always communication after every operation we conduct," al-Bukhaiti told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV. "These calls are based on either threats or presenting some temptations, but they have given up to achieve any accomplishment in that direction."

"Houthi propaganda is rarely true or newsworthy," a US State Department official said. "Coverage like this puts a guise of credibility on their misinformation."