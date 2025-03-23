Houthis falsely claim to successfully hit Ben Gurion, US aircraft carrier

The Houthis claimed on Sunday that they targeted Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with their alleged hypersonic Palestine 2 ballistic missile, with the strike "successfully achieving its goal."

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree boasted that air traffic at the airport was suspended for more than half an hour.

Additionally, Saree claimed Houthi forces launched missiles and drones at the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea with missiles and drones. There is no indication that this attack succeeded, contrary to the Houthi statement.

At around 7:30 am, sirens blared throughout central Israel, with no injuries reported. The IDF said that a Houthi missile had been intercepted successfully outside of Israeli airspace.

This comes after the Houthis restarted their attacks on the Jewish state last week, triggering sirens in central Israel and the Jerusalem area.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command began an offensive against high-level Houthis and terrorist infrastructure in Yemen. US President Donald Trump has also stated that he will hold Iran responsible for any attack emanating from the Houthis.