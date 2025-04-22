Houthis fear operation similar to pager explosions in Yemen - report

The Houthis fear falling victim to an operation similar to the Israeli pager operation against Hezbollah last autumn, according to a report in the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Tuesday.

The operation, which took place last September, continues to arouse curiosity and reactions worldwide. Thousands of Hezbollah operatives were maimed and dozens died as the pagers went off at the same time.

The Iran-backed Houthis made a decision to boycott all such communication devices in the wake of the pager explosions. Qatari media also noted that many phone applications have been banned, and security cameras have been removed from streets in cities under their control. The leaders of the group have resorted to outdated devices they took after their takeover of the Houthis in Sana'a in 2014, or systems provided by Iran.

The report further reveals that the intensified US air strikes on Houthi-controlled areas, and leaked reports of a possible ground operation by Yemeni government forces against the militia, led to a decision to increase security measures in their controlled areas in an effort to better protect themselves. These steps have affected the Houthi's military, security, economic, social, tribal, communication, health, and more. Sources close to the Houthis quoted in the report confirmed the details.

Last night, the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Houthi leaders fear leaks that would expose their hiding places in northern Yemen. The Houthis distanced several political leaders, who collaborated with them, from a recent meeting held by the Houthi defense council, the report stated. The meeting discussed the latest developments on American attacks targeting military sites, command and control centers, and locations of secret meetings.

According to political sources in Yemen, the Houthi leaders tried to prevent their partners from participating in the meeting, and even in some previous meetings, due to a lack of trust in them. "They are afraid of leaking the locations of their hiding sites or transmitting information that would facilitate attack targets," the report said.