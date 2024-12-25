Internationally-recognized Yemeni army launched attack on Houthis

Houthis and the internationally-recognized Yemeni army clashed on Wednesday in several areas of Yemen, local reports said.

The Yemeni army is supported by Western countries and Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war for a decade, although it had calmed down in recent years after talks between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The development signifies an escalation in the struggle between the Yemeni military and the Houthi militia, with the military taking over two strategic military sites in the Taiz province of southwestern Yemen.

While it was reported that Saudi Arabia shelled parts of the Sa'ada province in northwestern Yemen, this was attributed to Houthi-backed media, and likely was Saudi-backed groups instead of Riyadh itself.

"We emphasise to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their allies in Yemen, we do not intend to leave our internal and regional fronts just because we are dealing with a conflict with 'the Zionist entity,'" a Houthi official said. In a statement, they threatened them "not to abandon the various internal fronts, just because we are busy in the war of supporting the Palestinians and Hamas."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a message of support to the Houthis for "their continued support of the Palestinian people."

The Houthis, meanwhile, continued threatening to attack Israel until Gazans are safe from Israeli military operations.

In addition, the group alleged to have foiled "a joint plot by the Mossad and the CIA."