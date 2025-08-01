Israel says its missions in UAE remain open despite reported security threats

Recommended -

Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that its missions to the United Arab Emirates are open on Friday and representatives continue to operate at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai in cooperation with local authorities.

This includes, the statement underlined, ensuring the protection of Israeli diplomats.

On Thursday, reports appeared in Israeli media that Israel was evacuating most of its diplomatic staff in the UAE after the National Security Council heightened its travel warning for Israelis staying in the Gulf country for fear of an Iranian or Iran-sponsored attacks.

“We are emphasizing this travel warning given our understanding that terrorist organizations (the Iranians, Hamas, Hezbollah and Global Jihad) are increasing their efforts to harm Israel,” the NSC said in a statement.

After signing the Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020, the UAE has been among the closest regional allies of the Jewish state.

Israel is concerned about its citizens and diplomats being targeted in retaliatory attacks following its 12-day war against Iran last month.

Earlier this year, the UAE sentenced three citizens of Uzbekistan to death for last year's murder of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Zvi Cohen.