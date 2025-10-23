'Keep riding camels' Smotrich blasts Saudi peace conditions

At a conference hosted by the Tzomet Institute and Makor Rishon on Thursday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sharply rejected the idea of tying normalization with Saudi Arabia to the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling Israeli sovereignty “the ultimate test.”

“Sovereignty is the test point,” Smotrich declared.

“If Saudi Arabia tells us normalization in exchange for a Palestinian state, friends, no thank you, keep riding camels in the Saudi desert. We’ll continue to develop our economy, society, and state with all the great things we know how to do. The State of Israel is the State of Israel in all its borders, and it will never establish a Palestinian state.”

Smotrich’s remarks come amid renewed discussions about expanding the Abraham Accords to include Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has reportedly made the creation of a Palestinian state a key condition for any normalization agreement with Israel.

During his speech, the finance minister also criticized the ultra-Orthodox Shas party’s recent withdrawal from its coalition positions, calling it “political games.”

“I lost patience for these games a long time ago,” he said. “We can complete the coalition’s term, but there’s no such thing as being in the coalition and not being in it. The country needs to be run. You can’t control ministries remotely while sitting outside.”

Smotrich added that the ongoing dispute over the military draft law must be resolved decisively. “Either we pass a real law that changes the abnormal situation where the ultra-Orthodox don’t serve, or we go to elections. This must be resolved quickly,” he warned.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid later condemned Smotrich’s remarks about Saudi Arabia, saying, “To our friends in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East: Smotrich does not represent the State of Israel.”

Former defense minister and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz also criticized Smotrich’s remarks, calling them “irresponsible and damaging.” Gantz said that the finance minister’s comments toward Saudi Arabia “indicate ignorance and a lack of understanding of his role as a senior member of Israel’s government.” He added that Israel “deserves a government free of extremists, one where ministers prioritize the country’s future, not social media likes.”

Later on, Smotrich apologized for his "offensive statement" about Saudi Arabia, adding that he expects the Saudis "not to deny Jews the rights to their historical homeland."

"My statement about Saudi Arabia was certainly not successful, and I regret the offense it caused. However, at the same time, I expect the Saudis not to harm us and not to deny the heritage, tradition, and rights of the Jewish people to its historical homeland regions in Judea and Samaria, and to establish true peace with us," he said in his statement.