MBS, Sullivan talk 'semi-final' draft of strategic partnership, Gaza war

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Sunday with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

The pair discussed strengthening ties between the countries as well as a pathway forward to normalization with Israel, part of a “semi-final version” of strategic agreements between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, an official statement said.

The meeting also dealt with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, ending the conflict, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

Also on the agenda was a pathway for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have noted is vital for any normalization agreement with Israel.

Sullivan’s visit to the kingdom is part of a greater tour of the Middle East, during which he is also expected to arrive in Israel.

