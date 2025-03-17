More than 50 killed in US strikes in Yemen; Houthis vow to respond

US airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen left more than 50 fatalities overnight on Monday, with the Iran-allied group vowing to respond.

Hundreds were also wounded as the attacks targeted Sana'a, Zabid along the western coast, and other areas under control of the Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah.

The Trump administration has said the ongoing operation is a response to the resurgence of Houthi activity targeting ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis also threaten to target Israel in response to cutting of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, which is aimed at pressuring Hamas in the negotiations to free the 59 remaining hostages. US sources also suggested that the operation could continue for days or weeks, or until the Houthis surrender as US President Donald Trump has threatened.

The Houthis vowed that escalation will be met with escalation, and the response will be "earth-shattering." On Sunday, a missile originating from Yemen possibly targeted Israel, but it fell in the Sharm el-Sheikh area of southern Sinai. This has prompted Israeli security agencies to increase their alertness and prepare for a resumption of Houthi attacks, fearing that the response to the US raids be to launch missiles and drones at Israel.

Israeli sources said that the government is considering suitable opportunities to strike the Houthis in Yemen and take advantage of the ongoing American operations, noting that the capabilities of the Houthis prompt Israel to prepare for any potential scenario.

Trump threatened Iran on Monday, claiming that Tehran was behind every rocket and attack launched by the Houthis. "Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN," he said on his Truth social media, "and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!"