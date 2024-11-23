Mossad looking into disappearance of Chabad official in Abu Dhabi
The man's disappearance fuels reports he may have been kidnapped or killed by Iran-linked operatives
i24NEWS
1 min read
A member of a Jewish mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been missing since Wednesday, fueling reports he could have been kidnapped or murdered by Iran-linked operatives, according to Israeli media.
According to the Walla News website, the Mossad and UAE intelligence services are looking into the the suspicious disappearance of a Chabad official in Abu Dhabi.
