Saudi Arabia accuses Israel of 'continuous genocidal massacres'

Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned "in the strongest terms the continuous genocidal massacres," following the deadly strike in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Riyadh "affirmed" Israel's "continuous blatant violations of all international and humanitarian resolutions, laws and norms" and accused the country of creating "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministry called for Israel to "stop massacres against Palestinians and hold those responsible accountable."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier announced an investigation into the Rafah strike that reportedly killed at least 45 people.

Earlier, the United States State Department said Israel must minimize civilian loss after Rafah attack.