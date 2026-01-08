Saudi Arabia accuses UAE of aiding escape of Yemeni separatist leader

Relations between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have taken a sharp turn after Riyadh accused its Gulf neighbour of orchestrating the departure of a powerful Yemeni political figure now facing treason charges.

Saudi authorities say Aidarous al-Zubaidi, a leading figure in southern Yemen’s separatist movement, was covertly removed from the country with help from Emirati officials.

According to the Saudi account, the operation involved a maritime escape followed by an air transfer to the UAE, placing the episode at the centre of an already fragile regional partnership.

The allegation comes as the two countries, long aligned against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, find themselves increasingly at odds over the direction of the conflict. Recent territorial gains by southern separatist forces have raised alarms in Riyadh about a potential break-up of Yemen, complicating efforts to stabilize the country after years of war.

Saudi military officials publicly detailed their version of events, an uncommon step in Gulf diplomacy, and pointed to what they described as evidence linking Emirati personnel and aircraft to the operation. The UAE has not issued an official response, while separatist leaders have denied that al-Zubaidi left Yemen at all.

Adding to the turmoil, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council announced it had dismissed al-Zubaidi and charged him with treason after he failed to appear for talks hosted by Saudi Arabia. The move signals a widening political rift within Yemen’s anti-Houthi camp.

The diplomatic row has coincided with Saudi airstrikes on separatist positions and renewed accusations over arms movements, reinforcing perceptions that the Yemen war is increasingly shaped by competition between former allies rather than a unified front against the Houthis.

Saudi media have given prominent coverage to the claims, airing alleged recordings and publishing forceful commentary that frames the separatist leadership as undermining Yemen’s unity. The unusually public nature of the campaign highlights how far relations between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have deteriorated.

The fallout unfolds against the backdrop of a conflict that has claimed more than 150,000 lives and produced one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises. With Red Sea shipping lanes under threat and global powers drawn into the fighting, analysts warn that fractures among Yemen’s external backers risk prolonging instability both inside the country and across the region.